Kris Pickering to become chief justice of Nevada Supreme Court

Kris Pickering will become chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court on Monday.

The leadership of the high court rotates among the members of the court.

Under the Nevada Constitution, justices who are in the final two years of their current six-year term can be appointed chief.

Justice Mark Gibbons will leave that post on Jan. 6 and Pickering will become chief, managing the state’s judicial system and representing the Nevada judiciary.

She last served as chief in 2013.

Gibbons will serve the remaining year of his term. He has announced plans to retire from the bench at the end of 2020.