Las Vegas judge files for Nevada Supreme Court

Las Vegas judge Mathew Harter filed on Tuesday for a seat on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Harter is currently a family court judge in Clark County's District N.

He filed for the Supreme Court District G seat currently held by Lidia Stiglich.

Harter has been a member of the Nevada State Bar since 1994. He graduated from Thomas M. Cooley law school.

Stiglich filed for election to the seat she has held since November 2016. She was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval after Nancy Saitta retired from the high court.

With the announced retirements of Chief Justice Michael Cherry and Michael Douglas, there are three Supreme Court seats up for election this cycle.

Thus far, Stiglich is the only one facing a contested race.

Filing closes for judicial positions on Friday.