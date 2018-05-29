Las Vegas Medicaid provider fined $1 million

A Las Vegas company has been ordered to pay a $1 million fine after conviction for Medicaid fraud.

We Care Behavioral Health Agency of Las Vegas was sentenced for deliberately failing to keep adequate documentation of the services provided to Medicaid recipients, according to the Attorney General's office. The company failed to keep progress notes about services provided and didn't note accurately the dates and types of services provided.

"Today's restitution of over $1 million should send a message of deterrence to Medicaid providers engaging in fraud," said Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

He urged anyone suspecting that providers of healthcare services are engaging in suspicious activities to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 684-1100.