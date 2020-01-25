Laura Freed to head Nevada Department of Administration

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Laura Freed of the Finance Office to head the Department of Administration.

She will take over the department on Monday, at which time interim director Peter Long will return to his position as administrator of the Division of Human Resource Management.

“Laura’s extensive fiscal and operational experience with the state makes her a great fit to run the 12 multi-faceted divisions that fall under the Department of Administration,” he said.

Sisolak also thanked Long for his interim service running the department.

She has 13 years of experience as a budget analyst and administration beginning with the Legislative Counsel Bureau and most recently as a lead analyst supervising and training a team of executive branch budget officers. She has extensive experience analyzing agency budgets, reviewing contracts and monitoring compliance. In addition, she served as deputy administrator for regulatory services in the division of Public and Behavioral Health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Department of Administration consists of a dozen divisions ranging from IT services, fleet services, purchasing and public works to human resources, risk management and grants management to the state library, archives and public records.