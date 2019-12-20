Law enforcement grants awarded for vests, cameras and training

Eleven mostly rural Nevada communities will get a total of $72,131 from the federal government to help buy police bullet proof vests, body cameras and provide training.

“These resources will provide officers the training, equipment and strategies needed to enable them to do their jobs effectively and keep them safe from harm,” said Catherine Sullivan of the federal Office of Justice Programs.

She said even though the number of officers killed dropped from 43 to 32 in 2019, there were still nearly 60,000 assaults against officers.

The grants are part of a total of more than $62 million awarded under the program this year.

In Nevada, the largest grant on the list was $31,208 to Nye County.

Lyon was awarded $7,,638 and Storey County $1,387.

Other grants went to Boulder City, City of Elko, and Elko County, Carlin, Eureka, Mineral, West Wendover and White Pine County.