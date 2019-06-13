Law overhauling regulation of Nevada’s marijuana industry signed by Sisolak

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed the bill overhauling regulation of the marijuana industry.

Modeled after Nevada’s gaming industry regulation system, the Cannabis Compliance Board is designed to be a comprehensive regulatory board with seven members who have expertise in areas ranging from finance, law enforcement and medicine to legal compliance. To work with the board, the bill also creates a Cannabis Advisory Commission to deal with issues such as addiction prevention, and training programs.

The Department of Taxation will retain the job of actually collecting pot taxes.

He has also signed bills designed to remove economic barriers to legal cannabis users and those in the business.