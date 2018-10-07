League of Women Voters election forums set for Carson City

A series of upcoming public forums will focus on the election in November.

The League of Women Voters is hosting four events in the next two weeks featuring candidates for various offices and issues affecting the state and Carson City.

The first forum, on Monday, will cover the six statewide questions on the ballot. Question 1 is Marsy's Law Crime Victims Rights Amendment, which would add specific rights for crime victims to the Nevada Constitution. Question 2 is the Pink Tax Repeal, which would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax. Question 3, the Energy Choice Initiative, would initiate a constitutional amendment to deregulate Nevada's energy market and open it to competition. Question 4 is the Medical Equipment Sales Tax Exemption Amendment, which would exempt durable medical equipment from sales and use tax. Question 5, the Automatic Voter Registration via DMV Initiative, would register eligible citizens when receiving certain services at the Department of Motor Vehicles. And Question 6 would initiate a constitutional amendment to require electric utilities to acquire 50 percent of their electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

On Tuesday, event organizers have invited candidates for statewide constitutional offices, including those running for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, and attorney general.

So far, attending are Catherine Byrne and Ron Knecht, candidates for controller; secretary of state candidate Nelson Araujo; and Kate Marshall, candidate for lieutenant governor. Wesley Duncan and Aaron Ford, candidates for attorney general are both expected to send videos as is Zach Conine, candidate for treasurer.

On Oct. 15, the focus is on Carson City elected officials. Stacey Giomi and John Wood, candidates for Ward 1 Carson City Supervisor, will be there to talk about their ideas for the city as will Kenny Furlong and Lorne Houle, the candidates for Sheriff, and Kristin Luis and Ryan Russell, candidates for Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2.

The Oct. 16 forum focuses on federal and state offices. The candidates planning to attend are Mark Amodei and Clint Koble, Congressional District 2; Tina Davis-Hersey and Ben Kieckhefer, Senate District 16; Curtis Cannon and James Settelmeyer, Senate District 17; Patricia Ackerman, Paul Cwalina, and Jim Wheeler, Assembly District 39; and Al Kramer and Autumn Zemke, Assembly District 40.

The events are free and audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Each forum, except on Oct. 9, is from 5:30-9 p.m. The Oct. 9 event starts at 6 p.m. Each one is held in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

The events are co-sponsored by Sierra Nevada Forums; AAUW Capital; Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays; Partnership Carson City; and Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition.

Early voting is Oct. 20 through Nov. 2, County Courthouse, 885 E. Musser St. Election Day is Nov. 6.