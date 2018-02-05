Libertarians set convention in March

Nevada Libertarians will gather March 3 in Las Vegas for their state convention.

A spokesman said the party will meet at the Alexis Park Resort's Apollo Ballroom in Las Vegas.

As a minor party, the Libertarians select their candidates for elective office at their convention and submit them to the Secretary of State's Elections Division.

They will also develop the party's Nevada platform and elect delegates to the party's national convention.

Those interested in attending can contact them at http://www.lpnevada.org.