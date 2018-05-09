Longtime Nevada state official Bart Jacka dies at 81

Longtime former state official Bart Jacka died last week in Reno.

He was 81.

Jacka served the state in several key positions. He was director of the Department of Motor Vehicles, head of the Human Resources Department and chairman of the Gaming Control Board before retiring from state service in 1987. Before that, he was assistant Clark County sheriff and helped create the Metropolitan Police Department that united law enforcement agencies in Southern Nevada.

He later served as a member of the Public Works Board.

Jacka is survived by his wife Joanie, son Bart, daughter Lee Ann Bakch and stepchildren Heidi Haartz and Brent Hammack along with 14 grandchildren.

A celebration of life has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Tuscany Ballroom of Reno's Peppermill Resort.