Lori Bagwell to run for Carson City mayor in 2020

Carson City Supervisor Lori Bagwell announced her intention to run for mayor of Carson City in the 2020 election.

“As a member of the Board of Supervisors for five years, a volunteer for various charities, civic committees and a former small business owner, I am well aware of the challenges facing the people of Carson City as well as the government,” Bagwell said.

“My vision for Carson City has not changed. It is still one of sensible growth, treasuring our past while moving the city forward in a cost-effective manner without excessive fee and tax hikes,” Bagwell said.

Bagwell has experience in government accounting, where she worked for the state for 20 years.

“Many people have urged me to run for mayor. I’ve been inspired by the people I’ve worked with and served in all walks of life. I have a history of accomplishments that I feel benefit the people of Carson City. I am a consensus builder and my goal as mayor will be to provide an environment of honesty, transparency, logical government practice and fiscal responsibility.”

As a member of the board, Bagwell also serves on the Regional Transportation Commission, Parks and Recreation Committee and the Audit Committee.

“I am proud of many of my accomplishments as your supervisor for Ward 3. I successfully advocated for doubling the city’s reserve account, creating a savings account to address long-term maintenance needs and prioritized general fund spending to transfer $300,000 to the road fund. I am also a strong advocate for our Park and Recreation activities — our quality of life and ability to enjoy it are important to me,” she said in a media release.

Bagwell was first elected in 2014.

“While you may not always agree with me, I hope you know that I do my homework, work well with others and desire to provide you with the best representation I can. This is your city and I encourage you to take part. Government works best when the citizenry is an active participant,” Bagwell said.

Bagwell and her husband Jim were small business owners. She’s been a resident of Carson City for 50 years.

Bagwell is hosting a campaign kickoff from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Glen Eagles Restaurant. Visit her website at http://www.loribagwell.com.