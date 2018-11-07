Majority of women set to be on Supreme Court

For the first time in Nevada history, it looks like there will be a majority of women on the seven-member Supreme Court.

All three female candidates piled up big early leads in the voting in Nevada's election Tuesday.

The membership now is 5-2 with women in the minority. But Justices Michael Cherry and Michael Douglas are retiring.

Justice Lidia Stiglich, appointed to the court by Gov. Brian Sandoval, is seeking her first election for a full six-year term.

In early returns she had 52.4 percent of the vote compared to Clark County Judge Mathew Harter with 30.1 percent. None of the above registered 17.4 percent.

Clark County District Judge Elissa Cadish leads Appellant Court Judge Jerry Tao 50 percent to 29.6 percent. None of the above tallied 19.4 percent.

Recommended Stories For You

Abbi Silver, one of the three members of the state appeals court in Las Vegas, was unopposed. She gathered 76.8 percent. None of the above had 23.1 percent.