Martin announces run for treasurer

Former Assemblyman Andrew Martin has announced plans to run for state treasurer.

That post is being vacated by Dan Schwartz who has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for governor.

Martin, a Democrat who served in the 2012 Assembly, is a Certified Public Accountant who previously served on the Nevada Economic Forum and Clark County Bond Oversight Committee.

"With 32 years of financial experience overseeing millions of dollars in assets, I have the knowledge necessary to assure Nevada's fiscal prosperity," he said.

He said the office of state treasurer shouldn't engage in partisan politics.

Martin ran for state Controller in 2014, losing to Ron Knecht by a 15 percent margin in the General Election.