Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto: Infrastructure money to help Nevada

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says infrastructure funding in the omnibus spending bill will help Nevada improve roads and support projects that will help rural communities grow.

The bill approved by Congress and the President, she said, restores much needed funding to the transportation and infrastructure programs, reversing President Trump's original cuts by delivering $10 billion in new money. She said that includes $600 million to develop broadband in remote, underserved rural areas.

It triples the Department of Transportation's TIGER Grants program to $1.5 billion and increases Federal Highway Administration funding by $2.55 billion.

The bill signed into law last month also increases federal water and wastewater funding by $1.2 billion.

Masto said Nevada is leading the way in technology innovation and she hopes to see continued investments included in the funding plan, "so that we can ensure Nevada stays on the cutting edge."