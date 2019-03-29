Nevadaâ€™s Masto, Rosen announce wildfire grant

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both Democrats, have announced a $235,000 grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They said the money will enhance habitat for big game animals, help control invasive grasses and reduce risks to migrating animals.

The said the money will do so through improvements to corridors the animals use to migrate.

"Nevada is home to a diverse range of majestic wildlife and it's our outdoors that makes the state so special," she said in a joint statement.