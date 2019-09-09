McDonald re-elected chairman of Nevada Republican Party

WINNEMUCCA — The Nevada Republican Party voted this weekend to re-elect Michael McDonald as chairman of the party.

At the same meeting, the central committee decided to cancel caucuses that normally decide who the state will support for president in the coming election season.

McDonald pointed out that when there is a sitting president seeking re-election, both major parties regularly opt out of the caucuses, voting instead to back the incumbent. A number of states did so when Barack Obama ran for a second term in 2012 and so did some states when George Bush sought re-election.

McDonald was handed an unprecedented fifth term on the first ballot, claiming 57 percent of the members present.

“With an overwhelming majority backing my campaign, it’s safe to say the Nevada Republican Party is united and ready to deliver our state to President Trump and electing Republicans down the ballot in 2020,” he said.

The vote makes McDonald the second longest serving state Republican chairman in the country.

Central committee members also returned Jim Degraffenreid, Barb Hawn and Michael Bertrand as vice chairman, secretary and treasurer respectively.