More file for Nevada governor’s race
March 6, 2018
Day two of candidate filing was quiet compared to the opening day.
But the governor's race was already showing signs it would be a crowded field.
There are already six candidates in that race and only one of the front-runners has yet filed.
Republicans Bill Boyd, Stan Lusak and Jared Fisher have filed along with Democrat Henry Thorns and IAP candidate Russell Best. State Treasurer Dan Schwartz filed late Tuesday but the other candidates regarded as serious threats — Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak, both Clark County Commissioners, and Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt — haven't showed yet.
In Carson City, only one candidate showed up Tuesday. District Attorney Jason Woodbury filed for a second term in that position.
A fourth candidate also filed for the Congressional District 2 seat as Democrat Clint Kolbe joined incumbent Mark Amodei and fellow Republican Sharron Angle and Democrat Rick Shepherd.
Secretary of State filings
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tom Heck, R
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Clint Kolbe, D
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
Cresent Hardy, R
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Jared Fisher, R
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Alexis Hansen, R
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Craig Meuller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Assembly District 36:
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)