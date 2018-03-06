More file for Nevada governor’s race

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and U.S. Senate terms are six years.

Day two of candidate filing was quiet compared to the opening day.

But the governor's race was already showing signs it would be a crowded field.

There are already six candidates in that race and only one of the front-runners has yet filed.

Republicans Bill Boyd, Stan Lusak and Jared Fisher have filed along with Democrat Henry Thorns and IAP candidate Russell Best. State Treasurer Dan Schwartz filed late Tuesday but the other candidates regarded as serious threats — Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak, both Clark County Commissioners, and Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt — haven't showed yet.

In Carson City, only one candidate showed up Tuesday. District Attorney Jason Woodbury filed for a second term in that position.

A fourth candidate also filed for the Congressional District 2 seat as Democrat Clint Kolbe joined incumbent Mark Amodei and fellow Republican Sharron Angle and Democrat Rick Shepherd.