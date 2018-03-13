 Most prominent Nevada candidates have filed | NevadaAppeal.com

Most prominent Nevada candidates have filed

The most prominent candidates for Nevada offices this election cycle have now filed.

In fact, there were 10 new candidate filings at the state level on Tuesday.

That included Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Democratic Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who both want to be governor.

Their major opponents are, respectively, Treasurer Dan Schwartz on the GOP side and Steve Sisolak, also a Clark County commissioner, on the Democratic side who have both already filed.

One announced candidate who had not filed as of Tuesday is state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who said he's running for lieutenant governor.

The addition of Giunchigliani and Laxalt brings the total number of candidates running to replace the termed-out Gov. Brian Sandoval to 11.

The U.S. Senate race is nearly as crowded with nine challengers seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Dean Heller.

That list includes Republican Danny Tarkanian, who's in his sixth attempt to win public office, and Democrat Jacky Rosen, trying to move up to the Senate while still in her first term in the House.

In addition, perennial candidate Independent American Janine Hansen is seeking the lieutenant governor's office. And equally perennial candidate Sharron Angle is running in Congressional District 2, her third attempt to win a seat in Congress.

Secretary of State filings

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years U.S. Senate terms are six years

U.S. Senate:

*Kamau Bakari, IAP

Sherry Brooks, R

Danny Burleigh, D

Tim Hagan, L

Tom Heck, R

Dean Heller, R (I)

Barry Michaels, Independent

*Allen Rheinhart, D

Jacky Rosen, D

Jesse Sbaih, D

Congress District 2:

Vance Alm, D

Mark Amodei, R (I)

Sharron Angle, R

*Patrick Fogarty, D

Clint Koble, D

Ian Luetkehans

Rick Shepherd, D

Congress District 4:

John Anzalone, D

David Gibbs, R

Cresent Hardy, R

*Steven Horsford, D

Greg Luckner, L

Dean McGonigle, Independent

*Jeff Miller, R

Amy Vilela, D

Governor:

Russell Best, IAP

William “Bill” Boyd, R

Asheesh Dewan, D

Jared Fisher, R

*Chris Giunchigliani, D

*Adam Laxalt, R

Jared Lord, L

Stan Lusak, R

Dan Schwartz, R

Steve Sisolak, D

Henry Thorns, D

Lt. Governor:

*Janine Hansen, IAP

Engene Hoover, R

Kate Marshall, D

Gary Anthony Meyers, R

Secretary of State:

*Ernest Aldridge, R

Nelson Araujo, D

Barbara Cegavske, R (I)

Treasurer:

Bob Beers, R

Bill Hoge, IAP

Andrew Martin, D

Derek Uehara, R

Controller:

Catherine Byrne, D

Ron Knecht, R (I)

Attorney General:

Wes Duncan, R

Aaron Ford, D

* Stuart MacKie, D

Craig Mueller, R

State Senate District 14:

Ira Hansen, R

Thomas Kennedy, Independent

Senate District 16:

Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)

State Senate District 17:

James Settelmeyer, R (I)

Assembly District 32:

Patty Povilaitis, D

Alexis Hansen, R

Assembly District 33:

John Ellison, R (I)

Chris J. Johnson, R

Assembly District 36:

Joseph Bradley, R

Dennis Hof, R

James Oscarson, R (I)

Assembly District 38:

Robin Titus, R (I)

Assembly District 39:

Patricia Ackerman, D

Jim Wheeler, R (I)

Assembly District 40:

Al Kramer, R (I)

Autumn Zemke, D

Board of Regents District 9:

Carol Del Carlo, R (I)

Carson City offices

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

School District Trustee District 1:

Lupe Ramirez

School District Trustee District 4:

Richard Varner

School Trustee District 6:

Donald Carine

Assessor:

David Dawley (I)

Clerk/Recorder:

Aubrey Rolatt

District Attorney:

Jason Woodbury (I)

Sheriff:

Ken Furlong (I)

Lorne Houle

Treasurer:

Gayle Robertson (I)

Board of Supervisors Ward 1:

Stacey Giomi

John Wood

Board of Supervisors Ward 3:

Lori Bagwell (I)