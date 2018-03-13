Most prominent Nevada candidates have filed
March 13, 2018
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years U.S. Senate terms are six years
U.S. Senate:
*Kamau Bakari, IAP
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
Barry Michaels, Independent
*Allen Rheinhart, D
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
*Patrick Fogarty, D
Clint Koble, D
Ian Luetkehans
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
*Steven Horsford, D
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
*Jeff Miller, R
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
*Chris Giunchigliani, D
*Adam Laxalt, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
*Janine Hansen, IAP
Engene Hoover, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
*Ernest Aldridge, R
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
* Stuart MacKie, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School District Trustee District 1:
Lupe Ramirez
School District Trustee District 4:
Richard Varner
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
The most prominent candidates for Nevada offices this election cycle have now filed.
In fact, there were 10 new candidate filings at the state level on Tuesday.
That included Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Democratic Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who both want to be governor.
Their major opponents are, respectively, Treasurer Dan Schwartz on the GOP side and Steve Sisolak, also a Clark County commissioner, on the Democratic side who have both already filed.
One announced candidate who had not filed as of Tuesday is state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who said he's running for lieutenant governor.
The addition of Giunchigliani and Laxalt brings the total number of candidates running to replace the termed-out Gov. Brian Sandoval to 11.
Recommended Stories For You
The U.S. Senate race is nearly as crowded with nine challengers seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Dean Heller.
That list includes Republican Danny Tarkanian, who's in his sixth attempt to win public office, and Democrat Jacky Rosen, trying to move up to the Senate while still in her first term in the House.
In addition, perennial candidate Independent American Janine Hansen is seeking the lieutenant governor's office. And equally perennial candidate Sharron Angle is running in Congressional District 2, her third attempt to win a seat in Congress.
Secretary of State filings
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years U.S. Senate terms are six years
U.S. Senate:
*Kamau Bakari, IAP
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
Barry Michaels, Independent
*Allen Rheinhart, D
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
*Patrick Fogarty, D
Clint Koble, D
Ian Luetkehans
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
*Steven Horsford, D
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
*Jeff Miller, R
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
*Chris Giunchigliani, D
*Adam Laxalt, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
*Janine Hansen, IAP
Engene Hoover, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
*Ernest Aldridge, R
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
* Stuart MacKie, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School District Trustee District 1:
Lupe Ramirez
School District Trustee District 4:
Richard Varner
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
Trending In: Government
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Prep Roundup: Carson High baseball splits
- Carson High School works with Tesla for student opportunities