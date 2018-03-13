Most prominent Nevada candidates have filed

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years U.S. Senate terms are six years

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

The most prominent candidates for Nevada offices this election cycle have now filed.

In fact, there were 10 new candidate filings at the state level on Tuesday.

That included Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Democratic Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, who both want to be governor.

Their major opponents are, respectively, Treasurer Dan Schwartz on the GOP side and Steve Sisolak, also a Clark County commissioner, on the Democratic side who have both already filed.

One announced candidate who had not filed as of Tuesday is state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who said he's running for lieutenant governor.

The addition of Giunchigliani and Laxalt brings the total number of candidates running to replace the termed-out Gov. Brian Sandoval to 11.

The U.S. Senate race is nearly as crowded with nine challengers seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Dean Heller.

That list includes Republican Danny Tarkanian, who's in his sixth attempt to win public office, and Democrat Jacky Rosen, trying to move up to the Senate while still in her first term in the House.

In addition, perennial candidate Independent American Janine Hansen is seeking the lieutenant governor's office. And equally perennial candidate Sharron Angle is running in Congressional District 2, her third attempt to win a seat in Congress.