Nathaniel Killgore joins race for Carson City mayor

The race for Carson City mayor has a third contender.

Nathaniel Killgore, owner of downtown’s Caterpillar’s Hookah Lounge, is announcing his candidacy on Saturday.

Current Mayor Robert Crowell is not seeking reelection.

“I have been a local resident for the past 15 years and a business owner for the last 12. I have heard the concerns of all demographics, and I know the people of Carson City on a personal level, and I want them to get to know me. I opened a business here because I love this city, it’s people, and I’d love to represent them as mayor,” Killgore told the Nevada Appeal. “I’m the best candidate for mayor of Carson City because of my intimate knowledge of its most desperate needs, by addressing such issues as education reform, homelessness, and apartment rental caps.”

Killgore is proposing a 3 percent cap on residential rent increases. His first priority is education reform, according to his website, as well as improving the public’s confidence in public safety officials.

Killgore joins Supervisor Lori Bagwell and Aaron Sims, who declared their candidacies last year. The candidates file with the Carson City Clerk-Recorder’s office on March 2-13.

Killgore is announcing his candidacy at Battle Born Social, 318 N. Carson St., at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For information visit his web site at https://nathanielkillgore2020.com.

Editor’s note: This story was changed after the initial posting to correct the spelling of Killgore.