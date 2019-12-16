Nevada AG joins coalition seeking permanent rule that fentanyl has no medical use

Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a bipartisan coalition of 56 attorneys general calling on Congress to permanently classify fentanyl as having no accepted medical use but a high potential for abuse.

“Fentanyl is a dangerous and addictive drug that has devastated Nevada families and many others around the country,” he said.

He said the Center For Disease Control estimates 40 percent of drug deaths involve fentanyl or related compounds.

“This drug must be classified to reflect the danger it poses to our communities,” he said.

The coalition is pushing for regulations now because the temporary order by the Drug Enforcement Administration will expire in two months.