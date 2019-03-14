Nevada Assembly member resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle has resigned his seat in the Nevada Assembly in the face of multiple claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The Sparks Democrat apologized, saying he takes full responsibility for his actions.

"As for the claims against me, I am so sorry that anyone ever felt harassed or threatened by me," he said. "While that was never my intention, I am taking full responsibility for my actions and would never discredit the feelings or concerns of someone who felt wronged by me."

He said he will seek therapy "to better myself and can only ask for forgiveness from those whom I have hurt but mostly from my family who do not deserve what I have put them through."

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said he's "committed to maintaining a workplace where conduct is appropriate, respectful and free from harassment."

"I am deeply disappointed to learn of the behavior of a member of this body that led to his resignation," he said.

He urged anyone who's a victim of misconduct or harassment to use the independent, confidential investigative process created two years ago to address complaints about conduct of legislators, staff and lobbyists.

That process was created because of similar allegations filed against then-Sen. Mark Manendo, a Las Vegas Democrat. He too resigned after an investigation that reportedly found complaints from a number of women lobbyists in the building.

Sprinkle, a Sparks fireman/paramedic, was chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee and a member of the Ways and Means and Growth and Infrastructure committees.

His is the second resignation this session. The first was by Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas who has since pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges for converting nearly $250,000 in campaign contributions to personal use, buying among other things a Las Vegas nightclub and bar.