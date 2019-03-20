Nevada Assembly passes body cavity search bill

The Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill making it more difficult for law enforcement to conduct body cavity searches on individuals.

Existing law authorizes issuance of a warrant to search a place or person for property stolen or designed to be used to conduct a criminal offense and items constituting evidence.

AB189 prohibits a body cavity search of any person unless the search warrant specifically contains authorization to do so.

The bill was introduced by Assembly members Susie Martinez and Richard Carillo, both Las Vegas Democrats.

AB189 goes to the Senate for consideration.