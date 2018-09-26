Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt wants Uber settlement for criminal history repository

Attorney General Adam Laxalt has proposed putting $1 million in settlement money from Uber Technologies into the computer system enhancements proposed for the Nevada criminal history repository.

"Consistent with the recommendations in my office's school safety report, I am proposing that this settlement money be used to implement enhancements to Nevada's background check system, one of the state's most critical data libraries," he said.

Uber agreed to a total $148 million settlement with the states over its failure to report hackers gained access to personal information about the company's drivers but failed to report that for a year.

Nevada's share of the settlement is $1,135,514.

Laxalt said those enhancements to the repository are critical to keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals.