Nevada Attorney General-elect Aaron Ford sets transition team

Attorney General-elect Aaron Ford has announced a transition team consisting of 19 members.

The group will be chaired by Richard Bryan and Frankie Sue Del Papa, both former attorneys general.

Bryan is also a former governor, state and U.S. senator. Del Papa was also Nevada Secretary of State and a member of the Board of Regents.

The list also includes a number of law enforcement officials, prosecutors and legal aid and public defenders including former Nevada Assembly Speaker Barbara Buckley, the first woman to hold that post in Nevada.