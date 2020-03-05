Nevada attorney general offers grants for sexual assault programs

Attorney General Aaron Ford is inviting government agencies and non-profits to apply for grants to combat sexual assaults, dating violence and stalking in Nevada.

The grants are federal, offered through the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) but distributed by the attorneys general across the country.

“Nevada is home to many vulnerable communities,” Ford said, “including individuals afflicted by domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.”

He said the funding will help local organizations develop, strengthen and coordinate their responses to these crimes.

Agencies and non-profits interested in the grants have until April 13 at 5 p.m. to submit an application. More information can be found on the AG’s grants page at http://ag.nv.gov/grants/grants.