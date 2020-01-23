Nevada Attorney General receives grant for overdose tracking

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has been awarded a $698,000 grant to expand the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP).

That program allows first responders to report suspected drug overdoses in real time to detect, track and log overdoses and share drug overdose information between law enforcement, fire and emergency medical providers.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said ODMAP, “is one of the most useful technologies at our disposal to evaluate overdose spikes and trends and to intervene when necessary.” He called on all local agencies to take advantage of the funding opportunity presented by the grant and use the collected data to target specific geographic areas or high risk individuals.

In addition, he said the funding will provide a number of grants as well as connect the ODMAP system to the Nevada Emergency Medical Services records management software.

He said his office anticipates making up to eight grant awards beginning in March. Ford said interested agencies should submit an application by Feb. 6.

For information, contract Debbie Tanaka at DTanaka@ag.nv.gov.