Nevada awarded $7.2 million opioid grant

Nevada has been awarded a $7.2 million grant to help battle the opioid crisis.

The grant was awarded through the State Opioid Response program to expand access to treatment and improving real time data on the drug overdose crisis.

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both Democrats, said the opioid epidemic is a national health crisis that must be addressed. They said the funding will access more resources for prevention, education and training to help those battling addiction.