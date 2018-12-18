Nevada becomes first state with female-majority Legislature

LAS VEGAS — Nevada has become the first state in the country with an overall female-majority Legislature.

Clark County Commissioners appointed two women Tuesday to fill vacant state Assembly seats in the Las Vegas-area. The appointments of Democrats Rochelle Thuy Nguyen and Beatrice Angela Duran mean women will fill hold 51 percent of the 63 seats in the Legislature.

Women will hold nine of 21 seats in the state Senate, falling short of a majority in that chamber. But they will hold 24 of 42 seats in the Assembly, comprising 57 percent in that chamber and giving women enough numbers to make the two chambers an overall female majority.

No state has previously reached the milestone, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers, which tracks women's political milestones.