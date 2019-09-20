Nevada briefs: Second group of state workers file to begin collective bargaining process

A second group of state workers has decided to begin the process of collective bargaining.

Employees who provide a variety of mental and behavioral health care services has decided to file seeking to recognize the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) as their union representative.

The group includes developmental support technicians, certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, mental health technicians, pharmacy technicians and other health care support professionals.

The were scheduled to file with the Government Employee-Management Relations Board in Las Vegas at 11 a.m.

The first group to file was correctional officers who filed for bargaining recognition in August.

Former Nevada Solicitor General nominated for seat on the 9th Circuit

President Donald Trump has nominated Lawrence VanDyke, who served as Nevada Solicitor General under Attorney General Adam Laxalt, for a seat on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

VanDyke left the AG’s office shortly before the end of Laxalt’s term to become deputy assistant Attorney General for Environment and Natural Resources at the Justice Department.

Before his service in Nevada, he was Solicitor General in Montana and worked in private practice.

He served as law clerk to U.S. appellate court judge Janice Rogers Brown in Washington D.C. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said they were concerned about VanDyke’s record but would review his qualifications and history before making a judgment.

Education Superintendent launches tour of school districts

Nevada Superintendent of education Jhone Ebert launches a statewide listening tour of all 17 Nevada school districts Monday.

“I intend to visit every district and meet with students, parents and staff,” she said. “My goal is to better understand the treasures of our communities as well as the desires and challenges of greater student success.”

The tour begins Monday in Douglas County with a series of meetings with school staff and the community. She said one of the department goals is to receive input to develop state education plans that are required by the state and federal Department of Education.

She and her staff meet with Carson City School District officials Tuesday and Storey County officials on Thursday. Churchill County is on the list for November 20 and Lyon County School District December 2.