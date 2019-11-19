Nevada Consumer Affairs division forming statewide coalition to protect people

Nevada’s Consumer Affairs Division is forming a coalition of government agencies, nonprofits, law enforcement and community members to provide Nevadans with the tools they need to protect themselves, educate people on consumer rights and financial literacy and other topics.

“Our goal is to deliver relevant and timely information and resources for consumers to become more aware of the potential pitfalls before they sign a contract or make a purchase,” said Chief Compliance Investigator Cris Williams.

The Consumer Awareness Coalition will hold its first meeting Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. in Reno. The meeting will be at United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, 639 Isbell Road, Suite 460.

Federal Trade Commission attorney Sarah Schroeder will discuss ways to protect against fraud and identity theft, spot imposters and protect your personal and financial information online as well as how to avoid charity scams.