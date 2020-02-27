Nevada Democrat leaders call for presidential primary, not caucus

While praising the efforts they say made Nevada’s Democratic caucuses a tremendous success, several party leaders have come out urging the state to move to a presidential primary instead.

Former Sen. Harry Reid, who just a few years ago backed the caucus system, issued a statement this past weekend calling for the Democratic Party to move to primaries everywhere.

“We’ve made it easier for people to register to vote here in Nevada in recent years and now we should make it easier for people to vote in the presidential contests,” he said.

He was joined by Gov. Steve Sisolak who said one of his top priorities is to make access to the ballot box easier for voters including same-day registration and extending the early vote period.

“It’s clear to me that despite the strong reforms we instituted for 2020, the caucus process has fundamental challenges that make it too difficult for too many Nevadans to participate,” he said. “As we look ahead to the next presidential election cycle, I believe we must further open up the process of selecting our nominee and I intend to work with our state party and leaders in the state Senate and Assembly to review how we could switch to an early presidential primary.”

State party Chairman William McCurdy also weighed in on the issue even though he said the caucuses produced a surge in turnout compared with the last election cycle.

Despite the success of the caucuses, he said it’s time for a change.

“I believe we need to start having a serious conversation ahead of next cycle about the limitations of the caucus process and the rules around it,” he said. “If our goal is to bring as many Nevada Democrats as possible into the folk to select our presidential nominee, it’s time for our state party and elected leaders to look at shifting to a primary process moving forward.”