Nevada Democrats say 18,000 turn out first day of early voting

Democrats say more than 26,000 party members turned out to vote early on Saturday and Sunday.

Those were the first days of early voting.

A spokesman said more than half of those Democrats were first time caucus-goers who did not participate in the 2008 or 2012 cacuses.

“We are happy to see the number of energized Democrats participating in our first ever early voting period, specifically the amount of first time caucus-goers,” said state chairman William McCurdy II.

Early voting will continue through Tuesday but how they voted won’t be known until after caucus day Feb. 22.