Nevada Department of Corrections gets grant for substance abuse treatment

The Nevada Department of Corrections has been awarded $326,000 by the Justice Department to support its residential substance abuse treatment programs.

The department operates three treatment programs: The “New Light” program at the women’s correctional center in North Las Vegas, the Team Recovery Under Structured Treatment (TRUST) program at Southern Desert prison in the south and the “Phoenix” Program at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the money will expand services offered to inmates and provide additional treatment to inmates about to be released into the community.

Officials say the grant application highlighted the state’s use of best practices in treatment and also ensures eligible inmates are enrolled in Medicaid to help support the substance abuse, mental health and healthcare when they are released.

Director James Dzurenda said the money will increase the number of inmates participating in substance abuse programs to better prepare them to return to society, thereby reducing recidivism.