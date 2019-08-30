Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles collecting odometer readings on all vehicles

Beginning Oct. 1, the Department of Motor Vehicles will require motorists to submit an odometer reading on all vehicles as they register or renew registration.

For Clark and Washoe County residents, that’s easy because the agency will use the odometer readings from smog tests collected in those counties.

The Nevada Legislature mandated collecting mileage from all vehicles except motorcycles, mopeds and certain farm vehicles to get data to help make future decisions on highway funding.

Owners in the other 15 Nevada counties must submit mileage readings at the time of registration or renewal. DMV Director Julie Butler said there are no taxes or fees tied to the program. The data will be used to compile reports of total miles driven. The program will run through the end of 2026.