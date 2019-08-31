Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles warns of ticket scam

The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Nevadans about a speeding ticket scam being operated in the Silver State.

A spokesman said hackers are sending emails claiming to be from DMV saying the person has traffic violations that can only be paid online with a credit card. The emails demand payment within 72 hours.

DMV Director Julie Butler said DMV does not issue traffic citations or collect fines.

“Don’t click on the links, the scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware,” she said.

Citations in Nevada are only written by law enforcement officers and Butler said motorists are never notified of violations by email.