Nevada Department of Transportation board awards two major Reno projects and one in Douglas County

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday awarded two major contracts to repair the primary highways serving the Reno area.

Q&D Construction of Sparks won the project to repave Interstate 80 from the Keystone Avenue interchange west to the California State Line, a distance of about 10 miles.

Q&D was low of three bidders at $42.6 million to repave the freeway. The work is to be completed in the summer of 2019.

In addition, the NDOT board awarded Road and Highway Builders the $7.89 million contract to make repairs to U.S. 395 from North McCarran Blvd. south to Interstate 80. District Engineer Thor Dyson said it's designed as a temporary fix since that entire stretch of road will have to be completely redesigned and built when work begins on the Spaghetti Bowl project through Reno.

The work is supposed to be completed by October of this year.

NDOT has also awarded a second contract to improve safety and traffic flow in Douglas County.

The $1.125 million contract will construct a compact roundabout at State Route 88 and Centerville Lane.

Granite Construction won the job.

Earlier this year, NDOT awarded a $1.8 million contract to A&K Earthmovers to install a traffic signal at Airport Road in Carson Valley to provide a protected left-hand turn to and from the road on U.S. 395.

In addition, crews will build a merge lane from Johnson Lane onto the highway and extend the existing merge lane form Stephanie to the northbound freeway.

That project is underway.