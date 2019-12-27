Nevada distance learning, telemedicine projects get nearly $1 million in grants

The federal government has awarded nearly $1 million for three telehealth projects in Nevada.

The grant is part of the Agriculture Department’s $42.5 million investment nationwide in distance learning and telemedicine.

“These projects will expand access to health care and behavioral services across 14 counties, enhance distance learning for health professionals and provide access to in-school health care via two-way video calls,” according to Phil Cowee, USDA Rural Development Nevada director. “This is a great use of technology to expand access to health care for those who live and work in rural Nevada.”

He said the goal is to ensure rural residents and businesses have access to 21st century communication technologies.

The grants total $987,745.

Nevada Health Centers, a nonprofit health center, was awarded $489,070 to provide distance learning for health professionals and increase telemedicine access to 10 urban health centers and seven rural schools to provide primary care and behavioral health services directly to students in those schools.

Nevada Health Centers will also connect its community health pharmacy in Carson City to six rural health centers in Austin, Carlin, Elko, Jackpot, West Wendover and Amargosa through a wide area network. Finally, Nevada Health will connect providers to seven rural centers in eastern Nevada and Virginia City.

Renown Health was approved for $228,300 to enhance an existing telehealth network at 12 sites including three new locations as telehealth sites at remote tribal reservations in nine counties. The network includes access to care providers and specialists, support groups, distance learning and increases access to care.

Hazel Health, which provides school health services, was approved for $270,375 to expand access for Nevada children through their school telehealth program. Hazel will partner with school nurses at nine rural schools to expand in-school medical services using two-way video calls.