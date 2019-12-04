Nevada electronic clearinghouse for commercial drivers goes live Jan. 6

The commercial Driver’s License Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse goes live Jan. 6.

A spokesman said the clearinghouse will be a database of all positive drug and alcohol test results for commercial driver’s license holders. Employers will be required to check the clearinghouse before putting a new employee on the road. They will also be required to check the clearinghouse annually for each driver they employ or utilize. The North American Transportation Association is recommending this be done in January of each year.

A spokesman for the NTA said the clearinghouse is designed to improve safety on the roadways by allowing employers to identify drivers with a prohibited drug or alcohol violation. It will also enable employers to identify drivers who may have a drug or alcohol program violation while working for one employer who fail to notify another employer.

Beginning Jan. 6, the driver’s commercial license number and state of issuance must be used when reporting a positive drug or alcohol test to the clearinghouse. They will no longer use the employees Social Security number or other identification number.