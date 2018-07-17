Nevada Ethics Commission to consider Antinoro recommendation

The Nevada Ethics Commission will meet in October to consider accepting a three-member panel's recommendation to resolve the case involving Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro.

The panel found there was sufficient credible evidence Antinoro misused his office in supporting his wife's child welfare case but reached an agreement with the sheriff to take corrective action rather than ask the commission to prosecute him.

The panel recommendation must be reviewed and ruled on by the full commission.

The 2017 complaint questioned the sheriff's use of his position to further his wife's personal interests.

Under the agreement, Antinoro must comply with all ethics laws for a full year without being subject to a new violation and complete an ethics training course. He must also consult with the Storey County DA's office on proper procedures to ensure he separates his personal and government responsibilities.

