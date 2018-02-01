Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval names new taxation boss

Gov. Brian Sandoval has named economist Bill Anderson to replace Deonne Contine as head of the Taxation Department.

Anderson has been chief economist at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation since 2006. Before that, he was the economist for the state Budget Office for a decade.

"His work has allowed the state to better understand how dynamic job growth affects specific populations, which has helped influence policy decisions," said Sandoval. "He is knowledgeable of our state's revenue sources and I am confident in his ability to serve as both a member of my cabinet and director of this active agency."

Anderson has a master's in economics form Wayne State University.