Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval sets first School Safety meeting

Gov. Brian Sandoval has set the first meeting of his school safety task force for May 3 at the state Capitol.

Sandoval named 25 members to the task force he said will be chaired by his longtime friend and head of the national Communities In Schools movement, Dale Erquiaga.

Sandoval announced creation of the task force earlier this month in his executive order No. 5.

He said Sunrise Acres Elementary School Principal Margarita Gamboa and Assemblywoman Jill Tolles will serve as co-vice chairs of the task force.

The other members of the task force range from educators and school law enforcement to Superintendent of Education Steve Canavero.

He has charged the task force with developing recommendations to his administration and the 2019 Legislature for improving school safety statewide.

Annthony Petrosino of WestEd Justice and Prevention will serve as a non-voting national expert to help staff the Task Force.