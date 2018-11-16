Nevada Gov.-elect Sisolak names transition staff

Gov. Elect Steve Sisolak has named Michelle White as director of his transition staff.

She has been a political advisor for more than a decade including as state director of For Our Future during this year's election cycle and deputy director of Hillary for Nevada two years ago. She also served as director of the state Senate Democratic Caucus.

In addition, Sisolak has hired Francisco Morales and Christina Amestoy as deputy directors of the transition team. Both served as senior staff during Sisolak's campaign. A spokesman said more names will be announced in the near future.