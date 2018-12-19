Sisolak names Susan Brown as budget director

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak has promoted deputy budget director Susan Brown to the position of budget director.

She'll be in charge of working with executive branch agencies to prepare the executive budget.

"Overseeing our budget is a critical job that ensures every dollar that we have is used to reflect our values and help Nevada's families prosper," said Sisolak. "Susan's stellar record in state government is a testament to her ability to lead that process."

Since signing on with the state in 1997, Brown has worked in the industrial insurance division, public safety and Business and Industry. She has been in the budget office since 2009 and deputy budget director since last July.

She becomes the third woman to head the budget division.