Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak names top office staff

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak has named six top appointments in his administration, including Michelle White as chief of staff.

White is the executive director of Sisolak's transition team and former director of For Our Future during the 2018 election. Before that she was executive director of the state Democratic Caucus and deputy director of Hillary for Nevada.

He named Brin Gibson as general counsel. Gibson is the outgoing assistant attorney general and chief of the gaming division for Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Scott Giles will be Sisolak's senior adviser. He comes from the city of Reno where he managed government affairs and legislative relations. Before that he was deputy Nevada secretary of state for elections.

Allison Combs will serve as policy director. She comes to Sisolak's team from the Nevada System of Higher Education where she was vice chancellor of Academic Affairs and deputy public policy director. Prior to that, she was an analyst with the Legislative Counsel Bureau's Research Division for 18 years.

The final two appointments are Francisco Morales and Keith Hightower. Morales will be director of Public Affairs and Community Relations. Morales previously worked as deputy director of the transition team and was a senior adviser to Rep. Dina Titus and before that was deputy political director for the Culinary Workers Union.

Recommended Stories For You

Hightower is currently legislative director for Gov. Brian Sandoval. He will assume that role for Sisolak.

Sisolak earlier elevated Deputy Budget Director Susan Brown to the position of budget director.