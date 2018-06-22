Nevada Gov. Sandoval in Basque Country for trade mission

Gov. Brian Sandoval is in Basque Country this week on a trade mission to sign a memorandum of understanding with the head of the Bizkaia Province to collaborate on economic development.

The signing kicked off a week-long trade mission to the Basque Autonomous Community in Spain.

"It is entirely appropriate that we formalize these closer economic ties because Nevada is not Nevada without the Basque people and culture," he said.

He said Basque emigrants have been coming to Nevada since before statehood as businessmen, ranchers and shepherds.

"I am thrilled we can move this dynamic into the future as we collaborate on technologies that are drawing even more international interest to the new Nevada," he said.

The MOU focuses on higher education and commercial partnerships.

Paul Anderson, head of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, said the mission includes meeting with the President of Basque Country, Inigo Urkullu.