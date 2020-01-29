Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak names Brenda Scolari as Tourism and Cultural Affairs director

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Brenda Scolari to head the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

He said in her tenure as acting director she, “has repeatedly shown that she has the creativity, managerial skills and sophistication necessary to excel as the department’s permanent director.”

He described Scolari as a 30-year marketing professional in both the private and public sectors who has, “an intimate understanding of what makes Nevada’s culture and Native American communities special as well as what drives consumer behavior and travel interest.”

She has been acting director since December 2018.