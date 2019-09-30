Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak names director of new Office for New Americans

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Amaka Ozobia as the first director of the new Office for New Americans.

The governor and 2019 Legislature created the office to help the newest Americans navigate government, build businesses and feel welcome in their new home.

“Amaka has spent more than 15 years working in public interest and advocating for underserved populations in her community,” he said.

Sisolak said she has extensive experience in law, social work and was previously an adjudications officer with the federal Department of Homeland Security.

She grew up in Las Vegas and received her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.