Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak names Kyle George interim counsel

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Kyle George his interim general counsel for the governor’s office.

He said George will serve while he and his staff look for a permanent counsel to replace Brin Gibson, who resigned to join a private firm.

“As Attorney General Aaron Ford’s top legal adviser, Kyle has proven himself to be an adept state prosecutor, leader and senior adviser,” Sisolak said.

He said George’s deep ties to Nevada including rural communities brings a unique perspective to his office.

George has been first assistant attorney general under Ford since last June serving, among other things, as liaison between the AG’s office, law enforcement and prosecutors across the state.