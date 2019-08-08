Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak names Stacey Montooth to head Indian Commission

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Stacey Montooth as the new executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission.

She replaces longtime director Sherry Rupert, who resigned earlier this year to become director of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.

Montooth, a member of the Walker River Paiute Nation, will start Sept. 1.

Sisolak said she has extensive experience in tribal relations in Nevada and a thorough understanding of the issues facing Nevada’s 27 tribes.

She previously served as public relations officer for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony. She has a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.