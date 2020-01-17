Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak raises $1.6 million in campaign funds in 2019
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Wednesday saying his campaign committee raised more than $1.6 million in 2019.
That raises his total war chest to $2.3 million.
Committee finance director Eva Black said that level of support is notable especially since constitutional officers including the governor were under a fundraising blackout during the 2019 Legislature that was in session from February to June.
