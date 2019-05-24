Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs Electric School Bus bill

Surrounded by parents and clean air advocates, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation funding electric school buses on Thursday.

SB299 would allow funds from the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration (EVID) program to be used by school districts to cover up to 75 percent of the upfront cost of an electric school bus and/or related charging infrastructure.

Clean Air advocates said the law will help create healthier conditions for children.

“Senate Bill 299 is a victory for Nevada’s children,” said Rudy Zamora, program director of Chispa Nevada, an organizing program of the League of Conservation Voters. “Right now, our kids are riding in toxic diesel school buses that put their health at risk, pollute the air we breathe, and damage our environment, but SB299 begins the transition to a clean ride for kids. For low-income communities of color who disproportionately suffer from dirty air and the corresponding lung and heart illnesses, this is an important opportunity for a better future.”